Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 after car chase ends in collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four adults after a car chase that ended in a collision on Tuesday, September 13th.

The chase began around 11 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle for speeding near El Toro Drive and Wayside Park and lasted for several minutes. During the pursuit, multiple guns were thrown from the car.

The chase ended after the car ran into a street pole on South King Street and East California Ave. All four occupants of the car were arrested for conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang, and weapons violations. Darren Williams, 20, and Corrion Loran, 22, were additionally arrested for felony evading, attempted destruction of evidence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Loran also violated registered sex offender terms.