Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating Hollister theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding three men suspected of stealing from the Hollister store at the Valley Plaza Mall.

According to the BPD, the men entered the store, grabbed merchandise, and left without paying. The three men were seen on a store surveillance camera. All three are suspected to be in their 20s.

The first suspect is described as possibly Hispanic, according to the BPD. He was seen wearing a grey sweater with grey sweatpants, black shoes, and a black hat.

The second suspect is described as being Black. He was seen wearing a grey sweater with grey sweatpants and grey shoes.

The final suspect is described as being Hispanic. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with blue pants and white shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective J. Erakat at (661) 326-3314.

