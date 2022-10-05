Bakersfield Police Department hosts National Night Out event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its National Night Out at Yokuts Park in central Bakersfield Tuesday night, October 4th.

The event was free to attend and featured live entertainment, food vendors, and resource booths. Members of the community also got to enjoy displays from the Bakersfield Police Department’s K-9 unit, S.W.A.T. Team, and bomb squad.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our community a safer and better place to live.