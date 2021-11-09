Bakersfield Police Department searching for Patricia Quevedo, 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Patricia Quevedo who is considered “at-risk” due to suspicious circumstances. Quevedo was last seen on November 1st in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive. Quevedo is described as a; Hispanic female, 24 years of age, 5’3, 111 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.