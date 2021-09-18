Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
BPD
Isaiah Ramos September 17, 2021
Isaiah Ramos September 17, 2021
Posted at 10:51 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 01:51:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile at risk. Isaiah Ramos was last seen in the 11200 block of Vista Del Valle Drive on Friday, September 17, 2021, at approximately 5:00 P.M. Ramos is described as Hispanic, 15 years old, 5'2, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black t-shirt, and black and blue shorts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids