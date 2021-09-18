Bakersfield Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile at risk. Isaiah Ramos was last seen in the 11200 block of Vista Del Valle Drive on Friday, September 17, 2021, at approximately 5:00 P.M. Ramos is described as Hispanic, 15 years old, 5'2, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black t-shirt, and black and blue shorts.

