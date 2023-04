BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it will be conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Fri, April 14.

The checkpoint will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

The BPD says that DUI checkpoints have proved to make people think twice about driving while under the influence, reducing the number of people killed or injured in alcohol or drug-involved crashes.