Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is holding a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint on Fri, Feb 3.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next morning. BPD officers will be looking for signs of impairment while also checking for proper licensing.

According to the BPD, DUI checkpoints have been proven to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes. DUI-related crashes can be reduced by up to 20 percent when checkpoints and DUI patrols are held regularly.

The BPD Traffic Unit received funding for this checkpoint through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.