Bakersfield Women's Business Conference to be held, features 'Shark Tank' star

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Women are bringing business back at this year's Bakersfield Women's Business Conference on Thurs, April 27.

The conference aims to reconnect, reenergize, and redefine how women do business in Kern County. The event will feature a variety of workshops and networking, as well as keynote speaker Daymond John from ABC's hit show "Shark Tank." There will also be performances from Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Theater. Registration for the conference will begin at 7:15 a.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling (661) 378-4707 or visiting BakersfieldWomen.org.

