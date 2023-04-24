Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield Women's Business Conference to be held, features 'Shark Tank' star

The event will feature a variety of workshops and networking, as well as keynote speaker Daymond John from ABC's "Shark Tank." There will also be performances from Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic.
94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Daymond John arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, September 9, 2021
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 12:35:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Women are bringing business back at this year's Bakersfield Women's Business Conference on Thurs, April 27.

The conference aims to reconnect, reenergize, and redefine how women do business in Kern County. The event will feature a variety of workshops and networking, as well as keynote speaker Daymond John from ABC's hit show "Shark Tank." There will also be performances from Bruno Mars tribute band 24K Magic.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Theater. Registration for the conference will begin at 7:15 a.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling (661) 378-4707 or visiting BakersfieldWomen.org.

23ABC News is a proud sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets