Become a temporary foster parent for a shelter pet the Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Everyone loves going home for the holidays, and that includes the animals at local shelters.

During the next few days, Kern County Animal Services will be closed for the holiday. While staff will still go in to care for the animals, most of the pets will be alone for longer than usual.

That’s why the shelter is asking residents to come out and foster a pet temporarily.

From 2 to 7 p.m. residents can drive up to the shelter located on Fruitvale Avenue, and pick up a dog or cat to take home for Thanksgiving.

The shelter will provide the necessary materials like pet food.

The goal: to get the animals out while the shelter is closed, and give them a little more interaction.

If you pick up an animal to foster, you can return them to the shelter on Monday and also provide staff with much-needed feedback about that pet.

Or you could even find yourself a new fur-ever friend for the holiday.