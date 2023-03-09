Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Big Bear businesses welcome back visitors despite concerns

Not everyone is excited about the throngs of tourists.
Big Bear businesses are welcoming back visitors after roads were shut down for some time. But residents say it's too soon to reopen.
Snow in Big Bear, March 2023 (FILE)
Snow in Big Bear, March 2023 (FILE)
Snow in Big Bear, March 2023 (FILE)
Snow in Big Bear, March 2023 (FILE)
Building Damaged by Snow in Big Bear, March 2023 (FILE)
Snow in Big Bear, March 2023 (FILE)
Snow in Big Bear, March 2023 (FILE)
Bear Mountain Ski Resort (FILE)
Bear Mountain Ski Resort (FILE)
Screen Shot 2023-03-09 at 9.34.17 AM.png
Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:57:24-05

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KERO) — Big Bear businesses are welcoming back visitors after roads were shut down for some time. But residents say it's too soon to reopen.

For a community that depends on tourism, the recent record-setting winter storms that left the area covered in snow have definitely put a dent in business. Restaurants serving about 200 dinners a night have now dwindled down to about 20 or 30 a night. Only one of the three main routes into Big Bear is open.

However, not everyone is excited about the throngs of tourists.

Mary Lynn Pontier lives in Big Bear City. She says her roof is leaking and with all the snow and ice on top of it plus more rain in the forecast she's concerned it might collapse.

Others share similar worries about the mountain opening to visitors saying there's still too much snow and their main concern is safety.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson