Big Bear businesses welcome back visitors despite concerns

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KERO) — Big Bear businesses are welcoming back visitors after roads were shut down for some time. But residents say it's too soon to reopen.

For a community that depends on tourism, the recent record-setting winter storms that left the area covered in snow have definitely put a dent in business. Restaurants serving about 200 dinners a night have now dwindled down to about 20 or 30 a night. Only one of the three main routes into Big Bear is open.

However, not everyone is excited about the throngs of tourists.

Mary Lynn Pontier lives in Big Bear City. She says her roof is leaking and with all the snow and ice on top of it plus more rain in the forecast she's concerned it might collapse.

Others share similar worries about the mountain opening to visitors saying there's still too much snow and their main concern is safety.