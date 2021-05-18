Big Blue BBQ stolen from Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center said its Big Blue BBQ grill was stolen Monday, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The grill was a gift for BHC CEO Louis Grill, built by his own staff back in October 2019. In the Facebook post, BHC said the grill is used by the center during fundraisers to help raise extra funds to take care of the families staying with them.

According to Gill's post, the grill is estimated to cost up to $20,000 and had been stored in a yard waiting to be used. Gill said the locks on the storage yard's gates had been cut.



Anyone with information on the grill’s location is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

