Blessing Corner Ministries gives meals to seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Organizers and volunteers with Blessing Corner Ministries about why bringing seniors a meal this holiday season means so much.

“We’re making these meals for the seniors, and these seniors that suffer often in silence, they are so grateful because many of them, if you hear some of the phone calls that we hear from the seniors that are looking for help, it’s just unbelievable,” Pastor Bonnie Turner with Blessing Corner Ministries.

Yams, mashed potatoes, gravy, turkey, ham and so much more were prepared at Blessing Corner Ministries for seniors just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Turner said helping seniors is important because there are so many in the community that needs help.

“My heart just went out to so many of them, asking – I’m 70 this and 70 that, whatever their ages are and I live by myself and I’m trying to see what I can do to get a meal,” said Turner.

Turner and her husband said it fills them with joy because of how appreciative the seniors are.

Turner said at Blessing Corner Ministries, it takes a village, that’s why having volunteers help pack meals like this makes a huge difference.

“We could only do what we do with the community help, whether it’s financial or their time,” said Turner.

Debbie Barrios and her daughter helped out this week and said this year is extra special because so many people faced challenges with the pandemic so they are glad to give a helping hand.

“It’s nice to know that people are going to get a meal, we are just grateful to help out in any way that is needed,” said Barrios.

Fred Prince has been volunteering for nearly 10 years at the Blessing Corner and said he finds pleasure in helping others.

“We see the joy that it brings to the people that are, receiving these nice dinners,” said Prince.

Barrios said she and her daughter have done a number of different community service projects but this one is special.

“She’s done several different things but we’re enjoying this, we know we’re making a difference,” said Barrios.

On Thanksgiving Day, Blessing Corner Ministries will be offering homecooked meals to the community, at 101 union avenue at 1st street.