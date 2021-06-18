Watch
Blessing Corner Ministries holding BBQ fundraiser

Blessing Corner Ministries
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 18:47:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Blessing Corner Ministries is holding a barbeque fundraiser Friday in order to raise money to stay at its location.

Blessing Corner is asking the community to help them raise $75K in order to stay at 1st Street and Union Avenue, the same location it has continued to serve Bakersfield from since 2005.

You can help in this fundraiser by ordering a barbeque plate from Blessing Corner starting.

A meal starts at $30 and comes with either two ribs, a hot link and two side dishes or rib tips and two side dishes. A $50 order gets you four ribs, two hot links and two side dishes. All orders come with a corn muffin and a soft drink.

The fundraiser is going until 5 p.m. You can call in your order at (661) 861-0349 or (661) 477-6028.

