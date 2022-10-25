Board of Supervisors expected to declare November as National Adoption Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Board of Supervisors are expected to proclaim November as National Adoption Awareness Month in Kern County during a meeting on Tuesday, October 25th. According to officials, a presentation will be made that will include a video and testimony from an adoptive family.

Kern County’s 20th annual National Adoption Day celebration will be held on Friday, November 18th at the Juvenile Justice Center on College Avenue in East Bakersfield.

"It is a very special day. You can just feel the happiness," said Honorable Gloria J Cannon, Supervising Family Law Judge of the Superior Court in Kern County. "These people go through long periods before they are able to get to this day. You can see the joy in their faces."

Nearly 40 children will be adopted on National Adoption Day at both the Superior Court and the Juvenile division, as well as privately at the Superior Court’s Family Law division.