BPD arrests 18-year-old suspected of trafficking a 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Thursday, August 29, 2018, officers were dispatched to the Vagabond Inn to check on the welfare of a juvenile female. Police said that when they arrived, they contacted the 15-year-old girl who was in the company of Corrion Loran, 18.

Detectives were able to determine that the juvenile was the victim of human trafficking and was involved in an intimate relationship with Loran.

Officers said that Loran was arrested and is facing charges of human trafficking of a juvenile, pimping and pandering of a juvenile and statutory rape.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Brian West at (661) 326-3870 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.