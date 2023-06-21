BPD, KCSO Bakersfield Search and Rescue pull body from canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office Bakersfield Search and Rescue Team recovered a dead woman from a canal in Southwest Bakersfield on Tues, June 20.

According to the KCSO, Search and Rescue used "swift water rescue techniques" to pull a body out of a canal located south of Truxtun Avenue and west Mohawk Street around 4 p.m. The woman's identity will be released at a later date.

According to the BPD, there is an investigation regarding how the woman ended up in the water.

