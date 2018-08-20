BPD looking for 2 men who robbed, shot 60-year-old man

Fair
HI: 98°
LO: 69°
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men believed to have shot and robbed a 60-year-old man early Sunday morning.
According to Bakersfield Police, at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, two men approached a 60-year-old cab driver in the parking lot near Denny's on Mount Vernon.
Bakersfield Police say the two approached the man, a struggle ensued and the 60-year-old was shot.
The man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious condition.
The first suspect is described as Hispanic or white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-7, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts.
The second suspect is either Hispanic or white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Police believe the two left in a white, older-model minivan.
(UPDATE 11:29 p.m.) A press release from Bakersfield Police Department was released on the incident.
A man was arrested after he led Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers on a chase through central Bakersfield.
Cuts are being made to programs across the board at the Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond.
An effort to end cash bail in the state has cleared a major hurdle in the state legislature. It calls for changing the way defendants are…