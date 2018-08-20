BPD looking for 2 men who robbed, shot 60-year-old man

2:03 PM, Aug 20, 2018
2:04 PM, Aug 20, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men believed to have shot and robbed a 60-year-old man early Sunday morning.

According to Bakersfield Police, at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, two men approached a 60-year-old cab driver in the parking lot near Denny's on Mount Vernon. 

Bakersfield Police say the two approached the man, a struggle ensued and the 60-year-old was shot. 

The man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious condition. 

The first suspect is described as Hispanic or white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-7, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts. 

The second suspect is either Hispanic or white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. 

Police believe the two left in a white, older-model minivan. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News