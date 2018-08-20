BPD looking for 2 men who robbed, shot 60-year-old man

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men believed to have shot and robbed a 60-year-old man early Sunday morning.

According to Bakersfield Police, at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, two men approached a 60-year-old cab driver in the parking lot near Denny's on Mount Vernon.

Bakersfield Police say the two approached the man, a struggle ensued and the 60-year-old was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

The first suspect is described as Hispanic or white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-7, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts.

The second suspect is either Hispanic or white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe the two left in a white, older-model minivan.