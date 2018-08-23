BPD: Missing man Joel Porter has been found

Family of Joel Porter shared this photo of the 26-year-old, who was reported missing Wednesday. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (2:19 p.m.): Bakersfield Police say Joel Porter has been found unharmed. 

Bakersfield Police Department needs your help in minding a missing person, Joel Porter.

Porter was last seen on August 22 at about 10 p.m. in the area of Ming Ave. and South Real Road.

He is described as a 26-year-old white male who is 5'9" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes. 

He is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

If you know anything about where he is or have seen him, call BPD at 661-327-7111

