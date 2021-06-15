BPD offering 'Community Camera Registry Program' for residential or business security cameras

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is offering a registry program for community members and businesses to voluntarily share local security footage with the department.

BPD said the registry will be used to help law enforcement locate and gather security footage in the event of a crime.

Participating in this program does not give BPD access to view your camera footage, but alerts them where a camera can be found when needed in an investigation.

Cameras can be registered by visiting BPD's website and navigating to “Community Camera Registration Program” in the quick links sections of the home page.

If you no longer want to participate in the CCRP, or need to make any changes to your enrollment, contact CommunityCameraRegistry@bakersfieldpd.us.