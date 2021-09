BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person, Ralph Vega Jr.

Vega was last seen in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway on September 1 around 2:30 p.m. Vega is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Vega is a white male, 47 Years old, 6’2, 240 pounds, shaved blonde/grey hair, blue eyes, wearing a beige shirt, grey shorts, and hiking boots.