Brayden's bleeding slows down, day 1 of Brayden's Blood Drive

brayden's brave heart
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: According to a post from Brayden's parents, he is currently struggling with his blood pressure.
Brayden's bleeding has slowed down according to a post from Brayden's parents on the Brayden's Brave Heart Facebook Page.
Brayden Eidenshink is a Bakersfield boy who had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant.
In the latest update, his parents said that they will trial off of the ecmo machine again tomorrow and see if there is a change.
They wanted to remind everyone that Monday is day 1 of the 3 day blood drive in honor of Brayden at Houchin Community Blood Bank at both locations.
