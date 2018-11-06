Brayden's bleeding slows down, day 1 of Brayden's Blood Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: According to a post from Brayden's parents, he is currently struggling with his blood pressure.

Brayden's bleeding has slowed down according to a post from Brayden's parents on the Brayden's Brave Heart Facebook Page.

Brayden Eidenshink is a Bakersfield boy who had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant.

In the latest update, his parents said that they will trial off of the ecmo machine again tomorrow and see if there is a change.

They wanted to remind everyone that Monday is day 1 of the 3 day blood drive in honor of Brayden at Houchin Community Blood Bank at both locations.