Brayden's Brave Heart: how you can help out

Send Brayden law enforcement patches or items

5:42 PM, Aug 19, 2018
11:37 AM, Aug 20, 2018

Brayden is waiting for a heart transplant and is asking for the countries help in collecting law enforcement badges from all 50 States.

KERO

Brayden's Brave Heart needs your help.

KERO

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Brayden Eidenshink is an 8-year-old from Bakersfield, California waiting for a heart transplant.

He has been on a transplant list for nearly four and a half years. He had his first open heart surgery at just 12 days old. 

Brayden's mom Brenda made a Facebook page for him called 'Brayden's Brave Heart' where she updates people on his journey and health. 

She recently shared that Brayden loves law enforcement and was given patches from the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Now, Brenda is asking for the community to help Brayden collect patches from all 50 states. 

If you would like to send Brayden a patch or item you can mail it this address: 

Ronald McDonald House at Stanford
Brayden E. Room 304
510 Sand Hill Road
Palo Alto. Ca, 93404

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News