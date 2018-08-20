Fair
Brayden is waiting for a heart transplant and is asking for the countries help in collecting law enforcement badges from all 50 States.
Brayden's Brave Heart needs your help.
BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Brayden Eidenshink is an 8-year-old from Bakersfield, California waiting for a heart transplant.
He has been on a transplant list for nearly four and a half years. He had his first open heart surgery at just 12 days old.
Brayden's mom Brenda made a Facebook page for him called 'Brayden's Brave Heart' where she updates people on his journey and health.
She recently shared that Brayden loves law enforcement and was given patches from the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Now, Brenda is asking for the community to help Brayden collect patches from all 50 states.
If you would like to send Brayden a patch or item you can mail it this address:
Ronald McDonald House at Stanford
Brayden E. Room 304
510 Sand Hill Road
Palo Alto. Ca, 93404
