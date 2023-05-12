Buena Vista Museum to hold 'Murder Mystery at the Museum' event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those looking to put their investigative skills to the test over a nice dinner should look no further!

The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science is bringing back its annual Murder Mystery at the Museum event beginning Sat, May 13.

Without giving away the mystery or the murder, the adult-only event heavily encourages guests to wear pirate-themed costumes. However, costumes are not required.

Tickets are $85 per person. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, call (661) 324-6350.

