Buena Vista Museum to reopen May 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a difficult year being closed due to the pandemic and a fire next door back in December, the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science is excited to announce it will reopen its doors this May.

The museum will hold its official grand reopening on Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.

Museum officials said as part of the reopening, visitors can expect to see many improvements and restorations throughout the building. Along with a new look will also be new exhibits for guests to enjoy.

For more information, visit their website.