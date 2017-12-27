CAHP credit union establishes fund for fallen CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The CAHP Credit Union has established a memorial fund in honor of fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Camilleri.

One hundred percent of all the donations received will be going to the family of the fallen officer.

The CAHP Credit Union will also be covering all processing fees and administrative responsibilities.

Officer Andrew Camilleri was killed on Christmas Eve when he was in his patrol car along with his partner and they were hit by another car.

Both men were transported to a hospital, but Officer Camilleri was later pronounced dead.