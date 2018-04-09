Cal City Police say counterfeit money is circulating city

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police is warning residents about counterfeit money that is circulating around Cal City.
The department released a picture of a bill that they say was found today.
Anyone with information or anyone who encounters a fake bill is encouraged to contact (760) 373-8606.
