Cal City Police say counterfeit money is circulating city

Johana Restrepo
4:47 PM, Apr 9, 2018
California City Police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police is warning residents about counterfeit money that is circulating around Cal City.

The department released a picture of a bill that they say was found today.

Anyone with information or anyone who encounters a fake bill is encouraged to contact (760) 373-8606.

