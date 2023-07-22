California City: In the Headlines

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — California City is a community of roughly 15,000 growing in the Mojave desert since the 1960s. It’s a quiet town, the perfect place to escape from the bustling city life. In recent years, most people have come to know Cal City from the crimes that made headlines nationwide, but during this special, we’re taking a look back at these stories and California City’s history in the headlines. Not only the stories that drew attention but the one’s of those, behind the scenes.