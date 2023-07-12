California City police officer honored with award for saving baby from drowning

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — A California City police officer was honored with a Lifesaving Award after his quick response prevented a 9-month-old girl from drowning back in May.

California City Police Department Officer Brian Hansen received the award on Tues, July 11. The Lifesaving Award is given to those who have saved a life or assisted in saving a life while in the line of duty.

CCPD Chief Jesse Hightower said during the ceremony that Officer Hansen's actions, along with those of the fire crews that were also there, were the key to the child's survival. After rescuing the baby, the child was taken to antelope valley hospital for treatment on Sat, May 20.

Hansen said that during the incident, he was running on instinct. He also said that he is grateful that he contributed to the child being able to grow up and have a full life.

