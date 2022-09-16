California Highway Patrol to hold DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield on Saturday, September 17. The checkpoint will take place between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next day in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.

According to the CHP, vehicle accidents involving drugs or alcohol can be reduced by around 20 percent when publicized DUI/Driver's License Checkpoints are held routinely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claimed that the checkpoints have the most effect out of any DUI enforcement strategies.

To report a drunk driver, call 911.