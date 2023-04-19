California Republican Assembly to hold annual convention in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Republican Assembly will hold its annual convention in Bakersfield from Fri, April 21 to Sun, April 23.

The CRA 2023 Annual Convention will be held at the Bakersfield Marriott on Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield. During the event, the Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly is set to hold elections for state officers and district directors. They will also hear from elected officials.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the CRA's website.

