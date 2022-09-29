CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for free admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's (CAPK) Feed The Need food drive on Monday, September 26th and the community did not disappoint.

According to officials with CAPK, more than 21,800 pounds of food were donated. Officials say it will help them provide over 17,000 meals for families in need in Kern County.

Monday's event was held by CAPK and sponsored by 23ABC. People who donated six food items would get free admission to the fair on the same day.