Car fire shuts down eastbound Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eastbound lanes on Highway 58 were closed Friday morning after a semi caught fire, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:40 a.m., a semi reportedly carrying cattle caught fire on eastbound 58 just west of Bena Road, according to CHP. The semi became fully engulfed.

Both lanes were closed while fire crews worked to put out the flames.

The cows were in a trailer that did not catch fire and are unharmed.

About a half hour later, the left lane reopened.

CHP reported 100 to 200 gallons of fuel was spilling into the roadway.

Traffic is backed up on eastbound 58.

