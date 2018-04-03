CASA Superhero Run at the Park at Riverwalk scheduled for Saturday

Johana Restrepo
10:53 AM, Apr 3, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are many events going on around town this Saturday one of which is the CASA Superhero Run at the Park at Riverwalk.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m. 

There will be a 5k, 10k and other events like the media race and mascot race.

Runners can dress up as superheroes or villains and win prizes for different categories.

23ABC's Jessica Harrington and Tim Calahan will be at the Superhero Run benefiting CASA of Kern County.

