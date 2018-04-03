CASA Superhero Run at the Park at Riverwalk scheduled for Saturday

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are many events going on around town this Saturday one of which is the CASA Superhero Run at the Park at Riverwalk.
Check-in starts at 7 a.m.
There will be a 5k, 10k and other events like the media race and mascot race.
Runners can dress up as superheroes or villains and win prizes for different categories.
23ABC's Jessica Harrington and Tim Calahan will be at the Superhero Run benefiting CASA of Kern County.
The homeless situation in Kern County continues to be an issue and it appears there are more people on the street this year compared to last year.
Local staple Jerry's Pizza & Pub in downtown Bakersfield has been sold after more than 25 years under the same owner.
Women looking to pick up designer clothes at bargain prices will have their chance at the Dress for Success sale that kicks off on Tuesday.