Celebrating Mike Hart after 30 years with 23ABC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For 30 years now, Mike Hart has brought hard work and leadership to our team here at 23ABC.

You might know him as the one who delivers you the news every morning or as the voice booming over the loudspeaker at Condors games. To us here at 23ABC, he's the guy you can always count on.

We even have a park named after him right outside our TV station, 'Mike Hart Park'.

One of Mike's passions is telling the stories of our local veterans who served our country. To thank him for his work on A Veteran's Voice, Ben Patten with Bakersfield Harley Davidson and his riders stopped by our station to honor Mike with a Capitol flag.