CHP is conducting an operation focused on pedestrian safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Kern County, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), will be conducting a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that will focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.

The enforcement operation will take place on September 24, 2021, in East Bakersfield and Oildale.

The CHP is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking, and bicycling throughout Kern County.

CHP officers will conduct enforcement operations at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries.

Officers dressed in plain clothes will be crossing the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield right-of-way.

Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation may be issued warnings or citations.

Crosswalk enforcement actions are an effective way to communicate pedestrian right-of-way laws to both drivers and pedestrians.

The CHP conducts pedestrian enforcement actions in response to community requests and to educate the public on the rules at marked and unmarked crossings.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.