CHP offering free class for prospective teenage drivers on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is offering a free Start Smart class on Tuesday to better educate current and prospective teenage drivers about being on the road.

The class, which lasts about two hours, covers topics that include safe driving habits, the consequences of making poor choices when driving and tips on how to avoid crashes.

Start Smart will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP office located at 9855 Compagnoni Street.

To register call 661-396-6600.