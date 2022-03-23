CHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Edison Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed late Tuesday night when he walked across South Edison Road, north of Panama Lane, and was hit by a car.

CHP said a preliminary investigation found that the pedestrian walked west across South Edison Road outside of a crosswalk shortly before midnight into the path of a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the car was unable to avoid hitting the man and the driver continued north on South Edison Road before returning to the crash scene later, said CHP.

CHP said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, said CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash should call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.