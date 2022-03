FORT TEJON, Calif. — A deadly crash has led to all lanes of the I-5 near the Grapevine to close on Tuesday night.

According to the CHP incident page, at least one person has died in a head-on crash involving two vehicles just after 11 p.m. on the northbound I-5, just south of Grapevine Road.

Lanes will be closed for at least an hour.

This is a developing story.