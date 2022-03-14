CHP: Two killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 33, near Lerdo Highway

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash Saturday night on Hwy. 33, north of Lerdo Highway.

CHP said they received reports of a possibly deadly crash shortly after 5 p.m. on Hwy. 33.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Honda was traveling north on Hwy. 33, lost control and swerved into the southbound lanes into the path of a 2003 Toyota, said CHP. The driver of the Toyota tried to avoid the crash but the vehicles hit head-on in the southbound lane of Hwy. 33, north of Lerdo Highway, said CHP.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were declared dead at the scene, said CHP.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, according to CHP.