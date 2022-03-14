Watch
BPD: Mini motorcyclist killed in Southwest Bakersfield crash

Posted at 6:25 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:25:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a mini motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a crash with a car in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received reports of a crash at about 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of Harris Road, near Old River Road.

According to BPD, the mini motorcycle, which isn't authorized for use on city roads, was traveling in the road without proper lighting and was hit by a four-door sedan.

The rider of the mini motorcycle was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD.

The driver of the car wasn't injured and remained at the scene to cooperate in the investigation, said BPD.

BPD said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
