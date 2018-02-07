City Council to decide on approving Bakersfield Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety Plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There were nearly two dozen pedestrians killed in Bakersfield in 2017. On Wednesday, the City Council will decide on approving a plan that's aimed at decreasing that number.

The Bakersfield Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety Plan is a project created to keep roadways and intersections safer for everyone.

Last year was the deadliest year for pedestrians in five years, according to Bakersfield Police. The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported a total of 42 pedestrians and five bicyclist deaths in the county in 2017. 21 of those deaths were in Bakersfield.

RELATED: Pedestrian safety report highlights dozens of deaths on Bakersfield streets

If the plan is approved on Wednesday, the $200,000 grant the city received will go toward reviewing the roadway and intersection network and analyzing and identifying safety hot spots.

BPD recently completed a major pedestrian safety operation where nearly 100 drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists were cited in the span of one week.

Police were cracking down on drivers and pedestrians who violate traffic laws. Officials say pedestrian deaths are on the rise in California because people aren't obeying the rules of the road.

RELATED: BPD: 2017 the deadliest year for pedestrians in five years

As of the end of January, there have been three pedestrian deaths this year so far.