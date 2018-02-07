City Council to decide on approving Bakersfield Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety Plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There were nearly two dozen pedestrians killed in Bakersfield in 2017. On Wednesday, the City Council will decide on approving a plan that's aimed at decreasing that number.
The Bakersfield Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety Plan is a project created to keep roadways and intersections safer for everyone.
Last year was the deadliest year for pedestrians in five years, according to Bakersfield Police. The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported a total of 42 pedestrians and five bicyclist deaths in the county in 2017. 21 of those deaths were in Bakersfield.