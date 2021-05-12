City of Bakersfield planning modified Independence Day celebration event this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced it is in the process of planning an event for the 4th of July this year.

According to a city spokesperson, the City is moving forward with plans to hold a modified Independence Day celebration event that includes fireworks.

The City will be releasing more details as plans get finalized.

Last year's 4th of July celebrations were cancelled due to COVID-19 and instead, the City broadcasted a special Independence Day concert by the Bakersfield Municipal Band.

In past years the City's Independence Day event included a fireworks show at the Park at River Walk, however, it is unknown if this year's event will be similar.