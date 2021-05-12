Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

City of Bakersfield planning modified Independence Day celebration event this year

items.[0].image.alt
jomar aplaon
Generic image of colorful fireworks display
fireworks new year's july 4 independence celebrate
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 16:33:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced it is in the process of planning an event for the 4th of July this year.

According to a city spokesperson, the City is moving forward with plans to hold a modified Independence Day celebration event that includes fireworks.

The City will be releasing more details as plans get finalized.

Last year's 4th of July celebrations were cancelled due to COVID-19 and instead, the City broadcasted a special Independence Day concert by the Bakersfield Municipal Band.

In past years the City's Independence Day event included a fireworks show at the Park at River Walk, however, it is unknown if this year's event will be similar.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran