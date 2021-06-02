City of Tehachapi to hold symbolic Grand Reopening Ceremony for small businesses

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi will be holding a symbolic Grand Reopening Ceremony for its local small businesses in honor of the state's plan to reopen the economy on June 15.

On June 15, the city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Green Street and they are inviting local businesses to come out.

“Many small businesses have struggled to make it through the past year with all of the restrictions put in place by the state. We need to celebrate life returning to normal and let everyone know that Tehachapi is open. We reached out to our Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council with our idea, and they were happy to partner with the city to mark this special occasion,” said Greg Garrett City Manager.

The goal is to line Green Street with as many representatives from small locally owned Tehachapi area businesses that have felt the economic impact of the past 15 months. Each business will be provided a symbolic ribbon they will cut symbolizing their open for business again in Tehachapi.

Tehachapi area businesses interested in attending should RSVP with Key Budge by phone (661) 822-2200 X 119 or email kbudge@TehachapiCityHall.com. Ribbons will be provided for each business in attendance.