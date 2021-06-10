CityServe offering 3-day football camp at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CityServe, a collaborative network of churches and community leaders, announced a new program called "Smart and Healthy Sports Week: Football Edition".

The 3-day came is set to take place June 21-23 at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, 9001 Ashe Road.

Smart and Healthy Sports Week is open to boys and girls, grades 1st-12th. The camp blends healthy relationship life skills with football drills, skill development, and tournament-style competition. Athletes will concentrate on football drills and skill development, combined with life skill coaching.

Registration is open now at CityServe's website.

“We believe that sports and play can bring life-changing benefits for all young people,” said Karl Hargestam, Executive Director, CityServe. “Our Smart & Healthy Sports Weeks are an innovative way to teach kids healthy relationship life skills combined with different sports.”

All student-athlete participants will receive:



Snacks & water

T-shirt

Healthy relationship life skill classes

Football skill development

Football gloves

GEFY sports physicals

Registration is $50. Payment is due on the first day of camp to Golden Empire Youth Football. You can also apply for a scholarship by emailing Roque Munoz at roque@cityservenetwork.com.

