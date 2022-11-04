Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Clinica Sierra Vista names new CEO

Clinica Sierra Vista
Google Street View
Clinica Sierra Vista
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 11:12:24-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista has named Dr. Olga Meave its new CEO. The organization's Board of Directors voted unanimously to appoint Meave as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Meave will serve as Clinica Sierra Vista’s fourth CEO in the nonprofit’s 51-year history. Meave joined Clinica Sierra Vista as a physician-in-training in 2015 and served as Associate Medical Director in 2018. In 2020, she was appointed Chief Medical Officer to oversee the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was named interim CEO in April 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms

Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms