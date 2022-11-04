Clinica Sierra Vista names new CEO

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista has named Dr. Olga Meave its new CEO. The organization's Board of Directors voted unanimously to appoint Meave as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Meave will serve as Clinica Sierra Vista’s fourth CEO in the nonprofit’s 51-year history. Meave joined Clinica Sierra Vista as a physician-in-training in 2015 and served as Associate Medical Director in 2018. In 2020, she was appointed Chief Medical Officer to oversee the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was named interim CEO in April 2022.