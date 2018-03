BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Quarterback Cody Kessler has been traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2019, both teams announced Wednesday.

"We are excited about the opportunity to add Cody as depth to our quarterback position," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said in a statement.

RELATED: Kessler fighting for starting job in Cleveland

At 24 years old, @CodyKessler6 has already seen NFL action and posted a QB rating of 90+ in 2016. pic.twitter.com/HEr5L6yNUi — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) March 28, 2018

A third round pick out of USC in the 2016 NFL Draft, Kessler started 8 games as a rookie but only saw three appearances in the 2017 season. Over his two seasons with the Browns Kessler completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,506 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

RELATED: An indepth look at Cody Kessler’s career at USC

The Centennial graduate was an Army All-American during his time with the Golden Hawks before committed to play for the Trojans.

HIGHLIGHTS-Kessler's last game at USC-2015 Holiday Bowl

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23