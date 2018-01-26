Comedy Get Down Tour coming to Bakersfield

1:54 PM, Jan 26, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tickets go on sale this weekend for a comedy event coming to Bakersfield in April.

The Comedy Get Down World Tour featuring Cedric 'The Entertainer', Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez will be at Rabobank Arena on Friday, April 13.

Tickets are available January 27 at 1 p.m. at the Rabobank Arena box office, by phone at 888-929-7849 and axs.com.

 

