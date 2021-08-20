Community leads prayer for Afghanistan at Liberty Bell

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The situation in Afghanistan has been on the minds of many since American troops started leaving the country earlier this week. Thursday, a group gathered in downtown Bakersfield to pray for those impacted.

The prayer for Afghanistan event took place in front of the Kern County Superior Courthouse by the Liberty Bell. The prayers were for the country itself, the safety of the families living there, and for our government.

The event started with prayer before the group sang together. After signing individuals took turns praying throughout the event.

One of the organizers for the event said it is important to keep all the refugees in your thoughts as their lives are now full of uncertainty.

“Where are these people going, all the ones we see on the airplane, and they’re going to have to go somewhere and where do they end up and what can we do to help,” said Debbie Ormonde an organizer of the event.

The event went on for an hour. No word yet on if this will be a continued thing.