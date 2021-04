BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group of community members came out to show their love for K-9 Officer Jango who was killed in the line of duty this week.

To honor the hero, they accepted donations of dog food that they plan to donate to local animal shelters. At the event, attendees were able to sign a board honoring Jango and receive a Jango memorial sticker.

The group said they plan to hold another similar event this weekend, however, they are still working out the details.