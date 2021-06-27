Community takes part in 6th Annual David Nelson End of Watch Workout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over 100 people came out Sunday morning to take part in the 6th Annual David Nelson End of Watch Workout, an event that takes place every year to honor fallen BPD Officer David Nelson and raise money for the David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Officer David Nelson crashed his car and died while chasing a suspect near Bakersfield College in 2015. He is the 57th officer to die while on duty in Kern County.

Each year, his family and BPD host this workout to honor Nelson and his love of fitness, as well as give back to the community.

Fund donated for this event go to the David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship supports local students preparing to further their education.

The workout consisted of a mile run, sets of squats, push-ups and sit-ups from 19 at a time, down to 1 at a time and finished with 19 lengths of the pool. The workout is a tribute to Nelson's badge number 1191.

Nelson's brother Erik joined the workout as he does every year. He said David loved fitness and this workout is the perfect way to honor him. He said having his brother's legacy remembered every year with this event reminds him of the impact his brother had on the community.